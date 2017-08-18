Wenatchee’s Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Risk Planning Getting National Attention
Steve King, Economic Development Director at the City of Wenatchee, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about how the city is working to improve defensible spaces and the Wildlan-Urban Interface in the wake of 2015’s Sleepy Hollow Fire, which claimed 30 homes and several warehouses.
King was in Washington D.C. August 3 to speak at a Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing on fire risk mapping, new technologies, grant funding, multi-agency cooperation and other ways to mitigate wildfire risk for communities like Wenatchee in the western U.S.
I live in East Wenatchee and the Wildland/Urban Interface that Wenatchee is looking into will turn out to be a joke as cash resources will stop everything dead in its tracks. I tried hard to get cooperation in seeking the same resources in Douglas County to protect the neighborhood I live in. All was a go but $$ stopped everything dead in its tracks. The idea was good, the newspaper coverage was fantastic on what I was proposing but alas, no Douglas county, PUD, or any assistance was offered to protect. The county will fight the fire when it happens but preventive measures had no wings in which to fly. May our houses never burn from a grass fire and may Wenatchee houses never burn from a grass fire again, but don’t get your hopes up. Its all talk and no action, believe you me. Sad.