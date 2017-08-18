Wenatchee’s Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Risk Planning Getting National Attention

Steve King, Economic Development Director at the City of Wenatchee, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about how the city is working to improve defensible spaces and the Wildlan-Urban Interface in the wake of 2015’s Sleepy Hollow Fire, which claimed 30 homes and several warehouses.

King was in Washington D.C. August 3 to speak at a Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing on fire risk mapping, new technologies, grant funding, multi-agency cooperation and other ways to mitigate wildfire risk for communities like Wenatchee in the western U.S.