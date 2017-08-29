Local Sergeant, Deputy Prosecutor Receive Award for Animal Cruelty Investigation

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s Sergeant Sandra Larsen and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Van Winkle of the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were recognized by Pasado’s Safe Haven at the Bucky Award Ceremony Friday at the Pybus Public Market.

The annual state-wide award was created in 2010 to raise awareness around issues involving animal cruelty, and seeks to recognize the officers and prosecutors who do exceptional work in Washington state in animal cruelty investigations.

Sergeant Larsen and Deputy Prosecutor Van Winkle, along with their teams, won this year’s award due to their persistence and amazing work on a Cashmere-area case spanning multiple years that involved numerous dogs being bred, abused, denied medical care and left severely injured or dead.

We sent Dan Langager to the Pybus ceremony to learn more.