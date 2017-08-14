Lake Wenatchee Community Petitioning Weyerhaeuser’s Nason Ridge Clearcutting Plan

Timber-giant Weyerhaeuser received approval from the State Department of Natural Resources for logging Nason Ridge above the southern shore of Lake Wenatchee. Community members there immediately started gathering signatures on a petition to halt the clearcutting plans, a petition that now has more than 2,000 signatures.

Rob Shurtleff, one of the coordinators of the effort to stop the planned clearcutting and co-editor of the website Lake Wenatchee Info, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about their concerns about Weyerhaeuser’s plans and potential solutions.

Shurtleff said they are partnering with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and Trust for Public Land to negotiate a sale of the 206 acres. He said homeowners on the south shore of the Lake aren’t against logging and thinning, just clearcutting in that area of Nason Ridge, popular for recreation and views from the State Park.

He said Weyerhaeuser has agreed to suspend road building and hold off on logging while negotiations continue.

Photo courtesy LakeWenatcheeInfo.com