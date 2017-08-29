It’s Back-To-School Week in North Central Washington

From the first-time parent sending their young one off to kindergarten to the soon-to-be empty nester with a college-bound student, from the new middle-schooler navigating an unfamiliar building to the high-schooler figuring out a new block schedule, it’s the first day of school today and tomorrow for many in the area.

Cashmere, Cascade, Entiat and Chelan start today. Wenatchee, Eastmont, Quincy and Waterville begin tomorrow. And Manson kicks off next Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Students, teachers, parents and administrators have the usual mixture of nerves, anxiety and excitement, as KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo reports.