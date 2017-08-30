Holden Mine Remediation Project Above Lake Chelan Nearing Completion

Work to remediate the old mine near Holden Village above the south shore of Lake Chelan is nearing completion. That’s good news for the ecosystem there – abandoned in 1957, the Holden Mine contaminated groundwater with five toxic metals including aluminum, cadmium, copper, iron and zinc. But finalilizing cleanup will mean a hit to county coffers, with those contractors and their employees heading home. KOHO’s Chelan correspondent Hayli Libby-Thompson has the latest.