Dozens Speak During Chelan County Marijuana, Shoreline Program Hearings
The Chelan County Board of Commissioners – Keith Goehner, Kevin Overbay and Doug England – will soon finalize new regulations for recreational marijuana production and update the county’s Shoreline Master Program. They held two public hearings – one last week on cannabis, one yesterday on shoreline – where dozens of citizens voiced their concerns.
Commissioner Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the comments the county received and how those will be taken into account as final drafts of these regulations come out over the next couple weeks.
1 Comment
These three commissioners are not for the residence of chelan county, keith Goehner has his own agenda it’s called a land grab,and he goes against the will of the people, Vote out the worst commissioner chelan county has ever experienced