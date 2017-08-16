Dozens Speak During Chelan County Marijuana, Shoreline Program Hearings

The Chelan County Board of Commissioners – Keith Goehner, Kevin Overbay and Doug England – will soon finalize new regulations for recreational marijuana production and update the county’s Shoreline Master Program. They held two public hearings – one last week on cannabis, one yesterday on shoreline – where dozens of citizens voiced their concerns.

Commissioner Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the comments the county received and how those will be taken into account as final drafts of these regulations come out over the next couple weeks.