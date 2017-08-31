Chelan County Sheriff Talks Search & Rescues, City Contracts

A kayaker on the Wenatchee River near Plain drowned Tuesday afternoon. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the above-average number of search and rescues in the county this spring and summer.

Since they talked the identity of the man was released – 61-year-old Michael R. Lawrance of Hollywood, Florida. Lawrance was located at the bottom of the Wenatchee River near Plain by a swift water team member. Lawrance had been seen in the water attempting to catch up to the kayak shortly before he disappeared. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has made contact with Lawrance’s next of kin out of state.

Sheriff Burnett also talks about his office finalizing new, four-year contracts with the cities of Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat and Chelan.