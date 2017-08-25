‘We’re Just Assuming Everybody Knows How’ – Tackling Literacy Issues in Chelan-Douglas Counties

The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties provides direct tutoring in reading, writing, listening, speaking and life skills to adult learners in the two-county area. They assist native English and Spanish speakers who fit a wide spectrum of education and demographic backgrounds, and for many reasons did not reach full proficiency in literacy.

Connor Dahlin, Adult Basic Education Program Developer at the Council, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about a new program he’s helped launch to teach adults how to read and write. Dahlin said although they’ve historically stuck to ESL (English as a Second Language), they noticed a need for just reading and writing instruction. He said they have reason to believe there’s a significant number of adults in the community that aren’t functionally literate.

Classes are free and are available to all levels of understanding (below GED level). You can sign up and learn more at their website and by calling 509-682-6966.