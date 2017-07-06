Mitchell Fire: Thursday’s Noon Update
Dan Langager has your noon update on the Mitchell Fire burning southeast of Orondo. It’s now 650 acres, with no containment figure yet and still 73 homes under a Level 2 evacuation.
← Body Recovered From Lake Chelan Yesterday AfternoonGov. Inslee Signs Paid Family Leave Bill, Creates New Department on Families →
2 Comments
RiverCom said Badger Mtn was closed at MP 15. I’m not seeing this anywhere in any of the reports. So, any idea?
Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal told us Badger Mnt. Road is open. However the side roads towards Pine Canyon are closed, past Road 3 SW.