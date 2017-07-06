Mitchell Fire: Thursday’s Noon Update

July 6, 2017

Dan Langager has your noon update on the Mitchell Fire burning southeast of Orondo. It’s now 650 acres, with no containment figure yet and still 73 homes under a Level 2 evacuation.

mitchell-fire-noon-thurs

2 Comments

  1. Dee G on July 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    RiverCom said Badger Mtn was closed at MP 15. I’m not seeing this anywhere in any of the reports. So, any idea?

    • Dan Langager on July 6, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal told us Badger Mnt. Road is open. However the side roads towards Pine Canyon are closed, past Road 3 SW.

