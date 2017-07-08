Mitchell Fire: Saturday Morning Update

The Mitchell Fire is now 100% contained, however officials say there are still some interior hot spots. Final acreage 700. A Type 4 Incident Commander with about 45 personnel and an engine will monitor and patrol the fire for the next few days to make sure there’s no spread of fire.

All evacuation notices were lifted last night and road closures yesterday afternoon. No structures were lost. Approximately 200 fire personnel worked the wildfire Thursday and Friday, after a Type 3 team was brought in.

Now the mop up process begins, to extinguish potential sources of escape. Fire suppression repair removes berms caused by the dozers and the line digging, in addition to prevent erosion by diverting surface water channeling. Fire can change the ph of the soil, the condition of the vegetation and the landscape’s health.

The fire started Wednesday, July 5 around 2 p.m. next to Highway 97 south of Orondo. Officials believe it was human caused, but they’re still investigating. Initial reports are that a trailer tire blew and lit grasses off the shoulder on fire.

Officials told KOHO residence were very cooperative during the incident, as well as local crews working with state resources.