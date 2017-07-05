Firefighters Responding to Fast-Moving Brush Fire South of Orondo

Level 2 evacuation notices are being issued to homes on Badger Mountain Road, from Estes Fruit Stand to Ski Hill Road on the top of Badger Mountain, and north of Badger Mountain Road from Road 3 SW.

Orondo Fire and crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue are responding to a fast moving brush fire near Estes Fruit two miles south of Orondo in Douglas County. The first started around 2 p.m. today and the cause is unknown. Fire crews from Douglas and Chelan Counties responding.

The Douglas County PUD said Orondo, Waterville and Bray’s area were out of power due to the fire for about 45 minutes, but had power back by 4 p.m.

Level 1 evacuation alerts have gone out to homes in a one mile perimeter of the brush fire burning on Highway 2/97 south of Orondo. Structure protection is underway.Traffic control is in place on Highway 2 through the fire area, with the northbound lane closed. At this time no vehicles are being let through. Motorist should avoid the area and use alternate routes for travel until further notice.

