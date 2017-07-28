Wenatchee Man Shot By Police Officer In Albertson’s Parking Lot Thursday

July 28, 2017 | 1

At 10 p.m. yesterday Rivercom dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man was screaming and had a knife in his hand in the Albertson’s parking lot on North Miller Street in Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Police Department said an officer arrived at the location, came into contact with the man, it got confrontational and he was ultimately shot. He was transported from the scene by ambulance and later died at Central Washington Hospital.
Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team is processing the scene for evidence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this incident and said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Posted in Law Enforcement / Public Safety and tagged , , , ,

1 Comment

  1. Bill Smith on July 31, 2017 at 6:12 am

    Too bad for the officer. Maybe he can sue the estate of the deceased for inflicting such trauma.

    Reply

Leave a Comment