New Distracted Driving Law: How Violations Affect Your Car Insurance, Wallet

July 24, 2017 | 2

Washington State’s new stricter Driving Under the Influence of Electronics, or E-DUI, law went into effect yesterday. What changes can you expect from the new law and how might it affect your car insurance? KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

2 Comments

  1. Tim MCkenzie on July 25, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Distracted driving law

    What about talking on a cell phone while on a bicycle is it allowed

    • Dan Langager on July 25, 2017 at 11:12 am

      The new law specifically states “motor vehicles.” So while it doesn’t directly apply to bicyclists, the State Patrol tells us it comes down to “acts that cause dangerous driving,” whether that’s talking, texting, videoing, etc. They said if someone is biking erratically, for whatever reason, they’ll pull them over.

