New Distracted Driving Law: How Violations Affect Your Car Insurance, Wallet
Washington State’s new stricter Driving Under the Influence of Electronics, or E-DUI, law went into effect yesterday. What changes can you expect from the new law and how might it affect your car insurance? KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo has the details.
2 Comments
Distracted driving law
What about talking on a cell phone while on a bicycle is it allowed
The new law specifically states “motor vehicles.” So while it doesn’t directly apply to bicyclists, the State Patrol tells us it comes down to “acts that cause dangerous driving,” whether that’s talking, texting, videoing, etc. They said if someone is biking erratically, for whatever reason, they’ll pull them over.