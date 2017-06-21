WSDOT to Install Roundabout at 5th St., SR 28 in East Wenatchee

A week ago we talked with Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar about the city postponing a number of road construction projects this summer because local contractors are busy working for the State Department of Transportation. Well one of those projects they’re tied up with is in East Wenatchee.

The DOT plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of 5th Street and SR 28, as KOHO News Intern John Malmin reports.

sr_285th_st510 Location for the new roundabout in East Wenatchee, at the east-side entrance onto the Sen. George Sellar Bridge. sr28_5thst_current510 The current intersection at 5th St. and SR 28. optionpreferred_510 Final design for the new roundabout to go in at 5th St. and SR 28 in East Wenatchee.