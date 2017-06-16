With July 4th Approaching, Area Fire, Police Remind Locals of Fireworks Restrictions

Independence Day is around the corner and you may be asking yourself, Where can I set off fireworks, if I can set them off at all? Fire Chief Mike Burnett of Chelan County Fire District #1 and Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown join Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about current fireworks restriction and ways to be smart and safe this summer.

All fireworks, including so-called “Safe and Sane,” are banned in the city limits of Wenatchee and all of Chelan County. Even fireworks purchased in another county, city or reservation are illegal to light off in Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee. Other cities in the county and region have similar restrictions, but Safe and Sane are allowed in the city of East Wenatchee.

Chief Burnett also talks about recent brush fires and house fires, with tips on how to keep yourself and your family safe.