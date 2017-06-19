Wenatchee’s Methow Park Receives $100,000 Public Lands Grant

The Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department is busy. Work is wrapping up on the new Saddle Rock Gateway and trailhead project, work on the new Hale Park off-leash dog park is well underway and now a $100,000 grant will help pay for the renovation of Kiwanis Methow Park, a 1.2 acre public park in South Wenatchee.

The Trust for Public Land, in partnership with the City of Wenatchee, has received the grant from The National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town Grant Program. It works to establish a health festival and create community-generated art. More than 4,200 residents live within a 10-minute walk of the park, which serves more Latino residents and children than any other park in the city.