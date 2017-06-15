Wenatchee Valley Chamber Ready to Unveil New Digs

Jerrilea Crawford, Deputy Director at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of their new location in downtown Wenatchee tomorrow from 4-7 p.m. Join KOHO 101’s Dan Langager for a live broadcast, a chance to win Train tickets to the Gorge and other door prizes.

Crawford also talks about the recent graduation of 19 people from their 15th Community Leadership Class, their new Sports Tourism Director Pat Norlin and upcoming Coffee and Commerce programs.