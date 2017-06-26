Weekly Special Legislative Session Roundup from Olympia

We’ll be talking a lot this week about negotiations in Olympia about the state budget and whether lawmakers can find compromise and pass a spending plan before the fiscal year ends this Friday.

The third overtime session in our state’s legislature began last week, and now the question is will lawmakers reach agreement on passing a two-year operating budget by Friday, the end of the state’s fiscal year, otherwise the government will shutdown July 1.

John Sattgast with House Republican Communications has your Monday capitol recap.