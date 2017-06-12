Weekly Special Legislative Session Roundup from Olympia

June 12, 2017

Legislative overtime continues in Olympia as budget negotiators work to find a compromise on the state’s two-year operating budget, which includes how to put at least two billion more dollars into K-12 education. For your weekly update on happenings in the state capitol, John Sattgast with House Republicans Communication filed this report.

