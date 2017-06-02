Water Safety Month – Confluence Health Trauma Dept.
With spring weather here and summer break around the corner, it’s Water Safety Month here on KOHO 101. Chris Hansen talks with Kelly Allen, Director of Emergency Services and Trauma Program Manager at Confluence Health, about emergency room visits, the dangers of near-drownings, treating near-drowning patients in the short and long term and important precautions when playing in local waters.
← From Courtside to Hillside – Kearny Leaves Stamp on Local Sports, RecreationCity of Wenatchee Update – Executive Services Director Allison Williams →