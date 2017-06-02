Wash. Agriculture Dept. Starts Annual Pest Hunting

Insect trappers for the Washington State Department of Agriculture are hitting the road once again. They will set traps throughout the state to monitor for invasive pests that threaten the environment or agricultural commodities. Dan Langager reports.

Residents are asked not to disturb insect traps they may encounter and report fallen traps at 1-800-443-6684. Visit agr.wa.gov for more information about WSDA’s pest trapping and monitoring program.