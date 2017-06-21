Upper Valley MEND Looking for New Food Bank, Store Locations

For more than 20 years, the Community Cupboard food bank, and other Upper Valley MEND services like their low-cost thrift store, have operated out of space owned by the city of Leavenworth on 14th Street. However, at the end of 2019 the current lease ends, and the City plans to use that space for its growing public works operations across the street, including an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant. The programs of the Community Cupboard will need to find a new home.

Dan Langager talked with MEND’s Executive Director Kaylin Bettinger and Community Cupboard Program Manager Bob Mark to learn about what happens next.