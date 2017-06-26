Summer Starts With Three Chelan County Search & Rescues

A busy last week and weekend for Chelan Count Emergency Management officials and Search & Rescue crews. Marine units are still search for a 23-year-old UW student from South Korea who’s presumed drowned in Lake Chelan. 31-year-old Johnathan M. Taylor of Mount Vernon was reported missing Thursday on a hiking and camping trip. Rescuers found his body below Chelan Butte Friday. And a mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. KOHO’s Dan Langager has more.