String of Burglaries Hit Douglas County Residents

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal is asking all residents to make sure their homes and garages, cars and businesses are locked and secured following a slew of robberies and burglaries over the last ten days. The most recent was Tuesday night at Lisa Bee’s, the restaurant and fruit stand north of East Wenatchee. Three cash registers, $1,250 in cash, a Macbook laptop, and an Iphone were stolen. There was substantial vandalism inside the business.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on investigations into all the recent incidents and whether or not they’re connected.