Some Chelan County Elected Offices ‘Lapse’ Due to Lack of Candidates

Although elections might be far from most people’s minds this time of year, for a select few campaigning is getting underway. Primary election is Tuesday August 1 and general election November 7. Those throwing their hats in the ring for local offices did so in late May during the regular filing period, but a few posts lack any candidates.

Even after a special filing period last week, several board positions – mainly water and cemetery districts – still have no one running for the seat. KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on what happens next.