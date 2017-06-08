Sheriff Burnett Named President of State Police Association

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett was recently installed as the newest President for WASPC – the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chief’s. WASPC held their annual spring conference in Spokane May 25, during which the outgoing President, Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg, officially installed Sheriff Burnett.

WASPC currently has 198 Police Chiefs and 39 Sheriff’s as active voting members, along with other associate and affiliate members.

Sheriff Burnett joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about his new responsibilities and why he wanted to take them on.