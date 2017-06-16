Senate Passes Hirst Water Bill, Again
Yesterday we talked about lawmakers in Olympia likely heading into a third special session, as the current second overtime ends Wednesday and with no operating budget deal in sight. But it’s not just education funding drawing out the budget negotiations, lawmakers also want to tackle issues surrounding homelessness, mental health, natural resources and the Hirst decision.
On Tuesday, the Senate sent Hirst-related legislation to the House for third time, as Dan Langager reports.
