Second Special Legislative Session Likely to Become Third

Washington lawmakers are nearing the end of their second special session, and with no signs that the Senate and House are any closer to agreement on education funding, the necessity of a third overtime session seems all but inevitable.

In addition to satisfying a state Supreme Court ruling on increasing state money to basic education, lawmakers also face a more imminent deadline: If the broader two-year state operating budget isn’t signed in law by midnight June 30, the state faces a partial government shutdown starting July 1.

KOHO’s politics guru Dan Langager has more.