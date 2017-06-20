Red Cross Seeking Volunteers for Fire Season, Summer Events
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers as summer weather arrives and fire season picks up. Executive Director of their Greater Inland Northwest Chapter Megan Snow joins Chris Hansen to talk about their preparations for evacuations caused by wildfires, how they assist in shelters and amenities like food and water, opportunities for volunteers, blood drives and more.
