Pollen Convergence Causing Above-Average Allergy Season

Spring will soon become summer, the part of the year allergy-sufferers know all too well as a time for sneezing, coughing, itching and general discomfort. Some who don’t have environmental allergies may even feel the affects this year, with above-average pollen counts across all of Central and Eastern Washington.

An unfortunate overlap in tree and grass pollination, coupled with gusty winds, is largely to blame, as Dan Langager learned talking with arborist Tim Kohlhauff of Washington State University’s extension program in Spokane.