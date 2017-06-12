Our Valley Our Future Launching Regional Housing Authority

Our Valley, Our Future / Nuestro Valle, Nuestro Futuro is convening a housing ambassadors group this month to help with a multi-step project that aims to improve the region’s housing climate, said Project Coordinator Steve Maher. The initial work is part of Our Valley’s Regional Housing Approach project, one of seven “game-changers” listed in the first Our Valley Action Plan, released in November. The housing game-changer calls for a broad section of key organizations and stakeholders to develop regional solutions to critical housing market issues.

The housing ambassadors group will assist with several steps, including input for a third-party white paper on housing costs, a detailed community housing survey in July and a public forum in September. The forum will release white paper findings and survey results and gather input and personal stories from the wider community on the region’s housing challenges.