The Spartan Fire burning south of Wenatchee above the Malga-Alcoa Highway and south of Colockum Road is now 4,500 acres and 10% contained. A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over operations this morning, bringing additional resources to assist local firefighters. Meanwhile the Sutherland Canyon Fire burning near Palisades in Douglas County is now listed at 3,000 acres and also 10% contained. KOHO’s Dan Langager has the latest.