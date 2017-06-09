New Study Says Proposed Medicaid Cuts Would Hurt Rural Washingtonians

Budget negotiations aren’t just underway in Olympia, but our nation’s capital as well. The Trump-supported rollback of the Affordable Care Act would reduce federal money that 31 states have relied on to extend Medicaid coverage. And Medicaid spending would fall from 2 percent of the economy to 1.7 percent in 2027 due to the reductions in Trump’s budget.

A new report shows Medicaid is critical for providing rural children in Washington and across the country access to the care they need to stay healthy. Dan Langager reports.