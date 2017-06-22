More Than 400 Firefighters Training for Wildfire Season at Deer Park Academy

More than 400 firefighters are training in basic and advanced wildland firefighting skills at the Eastern Washington Interagency Wildfire Training Academy (EWIFTA) this week. The academy is part of a larger coordinated effort that will allow agencies responsible for responding to Washington’s wildfires the opportunity to train together before fighting fire together.

Captain Megan Hill with Spokane County Fire District 4 joins Chris Hansen to talk about the academy, which offers training for beginner, mid-level and senior-level firefighters. Courses focus on how to use firefighting equipment working in the wildland urban interface and field training exercises.

Hill said EWIFTA is an interagency operation of federal, state, tribal, and local agencies. EWIFTA instructors are all National Wildfire Coordinating Group qualified with real life firefighting experience and use dynamic instruction techniques including classroom, simulations, leadership scenarios and outside field exercises on land owned by DNR.