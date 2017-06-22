Divers, Marine Deputies Continue Search for Missing Lake Chelan Swimmer

Since Tuesday afternoon, Chelan County Marine Deputies and area divers have been searching for a missing swimming in Lake Chelan. 23-year-old Donghoon Lee of Seattle, who was attending the University of Washington on a Student Visa from South Korea, was swimming with friends off the back of a boat near the “Three Fingers” on the lake when he started to struggle. His friends threw him a life jacket, but he went under.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office staff were able to work with staff from the South Korean Consulate and make the emergency notification to Donghoon’ s family. Search and recovery efforts were called off Tuesday evening and resumed Wednesday morning, but his body has yet to be located. Equipment and personnel include three vessels from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, two divers from Chelan County, seven volunteer divers from Steven’s County and underwater camera equipment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said he would use this time as a reminder to stay educated on water safety in order for everyone to have a safe and healthy summer while visiting Chelan County.