KOHO Says Goobye to Morning Host Chris Hansen

Change is ahead at KOHO 101 – Chris Hansen, KOHO Morning Show Host, signed off this morning for his last day on the air. Chris and his wife are moving out of state and we say goodbye as they wave farewell to Washington. KOHO News Director Dan Langager talks with Chris about his time at KOHO and in the radio industry, as well as his next life chapter.

We wish Chris and his family the best in what’s ahead for them and will miss waking up to him every morning. If you have any parting thoughts for Chris, send him a Facebook message or email at chris@iciclebroadcasting.com.