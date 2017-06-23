KOHO Says Goobye to Morning Host Chris Hansen
Change is ahead at KOHO 101 – Chris Hansen, KOHO Morning Show Host, signed off this morning for his last day on the air. Chris and his wife are moving out of state and we say goodbye as they wave farewell to Washington. KOHO News Director Dan Langager talks with Chris about his time at KOHO and in the radio industry, as well as his next life chapter.
We wish Chris and his family the best in what’s ahead for them and will miss waking up to him every morning. If you have any parting thoughts for Chris, send him a Facebook message or email at chris@iciclebroadcasting.com.
2 Comments
Sad to hear Chris is leaving. Started listening more to KOHO thanks to Chris’ presence. As a former co-worker I know first hand how hard Chris works and how well he is thought of in the industry. Chris I wish you well in your travels and future. You’re interviewing style and good humor and professionalism will be missed. Thanks to the KOHO managers for allowing Chris to say goodbye on the air (something not everyone allows).
It was my pleasure to have had the opportunity to work with you. I wish you much success and you make Florida your new home.
Best wishes my friend – Steve