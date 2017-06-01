Investigation Continues Into Two Bodies Found Near Chiwaukum Creek

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two individuals found deceased inside a vehicle adjacent to a campsite near Chiwaukum Creek, between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee off Highway 2.

On May 23, 2017 shortly after 12:30 p.m. a caller reported they located a full sized pickup truck in a heavily brushed area near the Chiwaukum Creek Rock Quarry. The first arriving Deputy located the vehicle with the assistance of the reporting party. The Deputy noticed someone had attempted to conceal the vehicle with a blanket, duct tape, and natural vegetation from the area. The Deputy approached the vehicle and located two deceased subjects sitting in the driver’s seat and front passenger seat.

The next day autopsies were performed on both of the deceased. The autopsy results did not reveal any trauma or fatal injuries. The Chelan County Chief Deputy Coroner said further tests and analysis are needed to determining a cause of death. The results for that could take up to 10 weeks.