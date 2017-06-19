Home Runs Propel AppleSox to Last-Pitch Victory

The Wenatchee AppleSox are now 9-8 for the 2017 season. Last night for their Father’s Day game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, Evan Johnson got his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, helping to an 8-7 win over the Gresham GreyWolves. Johnson and AppleSox radio broadcaster Trevor Williams swing by the KOHO studio to recap last night’s game, talk about how the team has come together in the first couple weeks of the season and what’s ahead as they head to Gresham this week.