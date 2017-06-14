Health Insurers Leaving Chelan-Douglas Marketplace

As lawmakers in the nation’s capital struggle with how to replace the Affordable Care Act, a greater number of insurance companies are leaving the marketplace within state marketplaces around the country, including here in Washington State.

Last week was the filing deadline for insurance companies who intend to offer coverage in Washington State when open enrollment through the Healthplanfinder exchange begins later this year. In all, eleven companies registered to offer a total of 71 plans.

Some rural areas however, found that no providers stepped forward to offer coverage, including both Klickitat and Grays Harbour Counties.

Residents living in Chelan and Douglas Counties will only have a single company to choose from, and that lack of competition is almost certain to see premiums increase and the scope of coverage for many to decrease.

State Senator and Executive Director of the North Central Washington Accountable Communities of Health Linda Evans-Parlette tells KOHO the problems surrounding this lack of providers are part of a larger systemic issue at the federal level.