GWATA Hosting Entrepreneurial Panel on Succession Planning
Stacey Luckensmeyer, Vice President of GWATA and with the Wenatchee Valley College Center for Entrepreneurship, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about Thursday’s Entrepreneurial Panel on Succession Planning. A panel of five local business owners will talk about transitioning ownership recently and local resources that support and develop entrepreneurs. Get more details at the event’s website.
