From Courtside to Hillside – Kearny Leaves Stamp on Local Sports, Recreation

A changing of the guard – if you will – at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce starts today. Yesterday was the final day on staff for Matt Kearny, their Sports Tourism Director. His retirement marks the end of a 40-year career in sports reporting and marketing that’s included radio, newspapers, television and the web.

Kearny took some time during his last day to swing by the KOHO studios and talk with Dan Langager about tourism and recreation in the Wenatchee Valley in the past, present and future.