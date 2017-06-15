Fire Season is Here – Tips From Sheriff Burnett as Summer Approaches

We’ve been covering several brush fires just this week in Chelan and Douglas Counties. One closed Highway 28 west of Rock Island Tuesday evening due to heavy smoke over the road. Two small fires started along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway – one Tuesday, one yesterday – which were tamped out quickly by firefighters. Monday night a fast-moving blaze scorched 72 acres near the Lake Chelan Airport.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Chris Hansen to talk about important things for all area residents to remember this time of year, how his office works with other fire, law enforcement and EMS agencies, knowing fireworks restrictions depending where you live and more.