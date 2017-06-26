Fire Danger Increasing Across Eastern Washington, DNR Says

State officials are warning about increased wildfire danger in all of Eastern Washington through the weekend. The state Department of Natural Resources says increasing winds, higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected to heighten the risk of wildfires. Dan Langager talks with DNR’s Communications Manager Janet Pearce about the agency’s decision to increase their Fire Danger Rating to Moderate for all counties east of the Cascades.

