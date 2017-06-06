Fire Chief O’Brien: ‘We Avoided Catastrophe’ on Spromberg Fire, Monitoring Continues

Chelan County Fire District #3 Fire Chief Kelly O’Brien joins Dan Langager to recap the firefighting efforts on the Spromberg Fire north of Leavenworth that started two weeks ago today. O’Brien says the event could have been catastrophic, but quick work by local crews and state resources kept it to 34 acres.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the Brender log yard where the fire started throughout the summer, O’Brien said, to make sure any hot spots or sparks in the woody debris are stamped out.