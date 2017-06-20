‘Era of Megafires’ Comes to Entiat Tomorrow

With fire season here, and several brush fires in the area over the last week, Dr. Paul Hessburg of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute and US Forest Service want us to think about Megafires. They’re wildfires that burn more than 100,000 acres, an occurrence that has become a serious and growing issue in our region. As part of their tour across the Pacific Northwest, Hessburg’s talk “An Era of Megafires” comes next to Entiat tomorrow evening at the Entiat Fire Station. Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee has the details.