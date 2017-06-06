Emergency Management Releases Identify, Suspends Search for Missing Aasgard Hiker

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a Mercer Island man is likely dead after vanishing into the snow beneath the summit of Aasgard Pass. Emergency Management Sergeant Kent Sisson told KOHO the teen – now identified at 19-year-old Benjamin Gore – was glissading, or sliding, down from the top of the pass Sunday afternoon when he disappeared into a hole that runs deep beneath the snowpack.

The accident was reported by satellite text message and included GPS coordinates, but rescuers in a Lifeflight medical helicopter and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter could find no sign of the man. Officials declined to release the teen’s name pending notification of his family.

The search was suspended due to darkness at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers by land and air did not locate the man yesterday either. Sisson said conditions were too dangerous – deep snow and strong water flows.

The helicopter returning around 4 p.m. yesterday from assisting in search and rescue attempt helped Wenatchee Police officers with a foot chase. An officer was pulling over a car reported stolen when the driver sped away, but soon crashed. The driver fled on foot and eluded police for over an hour.

Sisson said crews won’t resume searching today due to the unsafe conditions.

Aasgard Pass, at more than 7,800 feet in elevation, is a popular route from Colchuck Lake into The Enchantments. Sisson said glissading, which often involves the use of an ice axe for control, is inherently risky due to unforeseen dangers such as holes or crevasses.

This incident is eerily similar to one last July when a 24-year-old Chinese citizen died glissading in the same area. Sisson said he fell into a hole further down the slope from where the Mercer Island man fell.