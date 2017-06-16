Community Foundation Awards $43,500 Helping Hands Grants to NCW Nonprofits
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington awarded $43,500 in Helping Hands grants to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. Helping Hands grants provide up to $2,500 to support nonprofits’ unexpected needs or special funding opportunities where a small investment could make a big difference, said Denise Sorom, director of community philanthropy. Applications are accepted year round and awarded every other month. Helping Hands grants are funded by unrestricted gifts to the foundation, in support of benefiting nonprofits in North Central Washington.
← Senate Passes Hirst Water Bill, AgainWith July 4th Approaching, Area Fire, Police Remind Locals of Fireworks Restrictions →