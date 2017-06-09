City of Wenatchee Update – Mayor Frank Kuntz

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about the city council last night approving an update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan – how it affects zoning now and into the future and development of the city sewer system northward into Sunnyslope. The city is also considering moving city hall and other offices into the Federal Building on Yakima St. purchased last month in an auction by LocalTel.

The city’s Complete Street Policy, adopted last September, received a perfect score, 100/100, from the National Complete Streets Coalition. Ratings are based on access and mobility being available to all users regardless of age, ability, income, race, ethnicity or mode of choice. The city’s Urban Area Comprehensive Plan includes the need for “improving transportation and physical infrastructure of the City” and “creating a comprehensive system of pedestrian and bicycle trails” which directly supports the non-motorized emphasis of the Complete Streets policy, said Brooklyn Holton, Housing and Community Planner for the city.