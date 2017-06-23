City of Wenatchee Update – Executive Services Director Allison Williams

Executive Services Director Allison Williams of the City of Wenatchee joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about several upcoming projects in the city, like a new luxury hotel soon to get under construction on Worthen St. next to the Pybus Public Market and expanding sewer west and north of the city to entice housing development, as well as National Night Out at Centennial Park Aug. 1 and the fireworks ban at July 4th approaches.