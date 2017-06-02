City of Wenatchee Update – Executive Services Director Allison Williams

Allison Williams, Executive Services Director at the City of Wenatchee, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about road construction projects this summer on Western Ave., parks projects currently underway at Saddle Rock, Hale Park and Lincoln Park, preparations for wildfire season and more.

Next week the city’s contractor will start installation of a mini roundabout at the intersection of Cherry St and Western Ave. The work in the middle of the roadway will require a complete closure of the intersection for four nights and three days. The intersection will close on Monday June 5 at 7 p.m. and reopen by Friday June 9 at 6 a.m.

Pedestrians will have access through the intersection for the duration of the closure. Signed detours are provided via Skyline Drive for residents to the south of the closure. Traffic utilizing Cherry St via Western Ave. to the north will have access through a signed detour on local neighborhood streets.